BREMEN — Bobby Coleman Markwell, 84, of Bremen, died on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a retired coal miner for Amax Coal Company.
Survivors: children, Terri (Rick) Sallee, Robby (Sandra Johnson) Markwell, and Davin (Greshin) Markwell and sisters, Carolyn Tapp and Gloria Penrod.
Service: Noon on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long Term Care for the exceptional care they provided.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented