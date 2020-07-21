HAWESVILLE — Bobby D. Bivins, 72, of Hawesville, passed away Sunday, July 19th, 2020, at his home. Bobby was born Aug. 7, 1947, in Owensboro to Robert Loyd and Mildred (Keown) Bivins. He was a 1965 graduate of Hancock County High School. He was retired from both Iron Workers Local 103 and IBEW Local 1703. Bobby was a member of Gatewood Baptist Church. He enjoyed running heavy equipment, NASCAR racing, drag racing, tractor pulls, hunting, fishing and being on his family farm.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marcy Bivins; son, Bobby Clay (Tracy) Bivins, of Hawesville; daughter, Jennifer (Bivins) Haynes, of Owensboro; sister, Donna (Bivins) Arrendell, of Hawesville; grandchildren, Kelsey Bivins (Logan), John Curtis Bivins (Emily), Tiarra Sutton, Shelby Renfrow, and Hadley Haynes; special nephew and niece-in-law Robert (Dawn) Flake, niece, Stacy (John) Cox, and nephew, Chris Flake; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held on Wednesday for family at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with private burial.
