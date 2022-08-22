Bobby D. Smith, age 85, of Whitesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on Friday, February 19, 1937 to the late John “J.J.” and Maggie Craig Smith. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Esther Mae Bell and his older brothers Eugene and Harold Smith.
Bobby had a love for farming as he farmed for 75 years and taught the family trade to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a skilled mechanic and was capable of fixing anything broken. These skills served him well as he worked for Alcoa for 28 years.
Bobby always kept himself busy, never sitting down for long. When not working, he enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, camping, basketball, softball, being a Sunday School teacher, being a director and deacon at providence Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Whiting, IN, Whitesville Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Sam (Dina) Smith and Jon (Missy) Smith; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his older brother, Donnie Smith and younger sister, Sue (Milt) Lamantia.
Visitation will be at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville Kentucky on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. Another visitation will be offered prior to the funeral at Whitesville Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral following at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to First Baptist Church Building Fund.
