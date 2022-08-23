Bobby D. Smith, 85, of Whitesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, August 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Friday, February 19, 1937, to the late John “J.J.” and Maggie Craig Smith. Bobby had a love for farming. A farmer for 75 years, he taught the family trade to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a skilled mechanic and was capable of fixing anything broken. These skills served him well as he worked for Alcoa for 28 years.
Bobby always kept himself busy, never sitting down for long. When not working, he enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, camping, basketball, softball, being a Sunday School teacher, and being a director and deacon at Providence Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Whiting, Indiana, Whitesville Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Esther Mae Bell, and his older brothers, Eugene and Harold Smith.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Sam (Dina) Smith and Jon (Missy) Smith; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his older brother, Donnie Smith; and younger sister, Sue (Milt) Lamantia.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Whitesville Baptist Church. Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
