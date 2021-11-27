Bobby Dean Howard, 80, of Owensboro, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at The Heartford House. He worked for Sweep All Inc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Howard and Jessie Howard Bailey; a son, Bobby Dean Taylor; and a brother, Larry Nelson Shadwick.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Sue Howard of Anchorage, Alaska and Tresia Crowe of Owensboro; a son, Robert Joseph Howard of Fordsville; a sister, Betty Jean Beatty of Hawesville; eleven grandchildren: and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are noon Monday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Roseville Cemetery. Visitation is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
