LOUISVILLE — Bobby Dean Jenkins, 83, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in Greenville. His family moved to Owensboro when he was in elementary school. After he graduated from Owensboro Tech High, he began working at GE. He left to serve with the Army in Germany for two years. He returned to GE when he got back. In 1975, he moved his family to Louisville and began working in GE’s medical division, retiring after 43 years. He enjoyed spending time at the family’s place at Rough River.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Charlene Kennedy Jenkins; his son, Rob; and a sister, Margaret Neel.
Left to remember his caring selfless way and his ability to fix anything are his daughter, Darla Bowman; granddaughter Kennedy Bowman; nephews Nick Shopa, Gary and Theron Neel; and a cousin, Kay Turner.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
We would like to thank Hosparus Health of Louisville and encourage you to make a donation in dad’s honor. We would especially like to thank Janice Gelley, RN for all of her help and care.
