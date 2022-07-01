Bobby Dean Reed, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. The Easton native from Hancock County was born August 18, 1935, to the late Perry Isaac and Mary Belle Barnett Reed. Bobby was a 1955 graduate of Owensboro Technical High School. He was employed as a typesetter for Bob Darling Printing and Greenwell Chisholm Printing. Bobby later worked as a purchaser for the maintenance department at Southwire Rod and Cable. He enjoyed NASCAR, UK basketball, the game show Jeopardy, and cars. Bobby worked the crossword puzzle in the paper every day and was a student of Owensboro history. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Bobby also was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Reed.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Betty Barker Reed; three daughters, Margie Gail Vetter, Penny Jean Bowen, and Barbara Evans (Pat), all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jason Bowen, Stephanie Evans Garau, Mark Aaron Evans, and Andrew Clarke Evans; great-grandchildren, Abby, Anna, Fiona, Betty, and Samuel; siblings, Pat (Wayne) Robbins of Bowling Green, James Reed, Jerry (Sandra) Reed, Mike (Velma) Reed, all of Owensboro, and Gary (Penny) Reed of Sullivan, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Bobby Reed will be at noon Friday, July 1, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express special gratitude to Hospice and Cheri Care, especially nurse Jamison.
Condolences and memories for Bobby’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
