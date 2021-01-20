GREENVILLE — Bobby Don Laster Sr., 63, of Greenville, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Greenville on March 14, 1957, the son of Winston Hale Laster and Retha Mae Lear Laster. He was of the General Baptist faith and was a truck driver all of his life, working for several local trucking companies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bobby Don Laster Jr., in 1993; parents who raised him, Clifford and Betty Crick; two brothers, Michael Laster and Timothy Laster; and a niece, Amanda Laster.
He is survived by his partner, Tammy Wadams of Greenville; four daughters, Sarah Laster of Central City, Cristal (Billy) Laster of Central City, Jennifer Lindsey of Greenville and Chandra (Shelby) Walker of Central City; 10 grandchildren, Sierra, Makalia, Trinity, Tye, Ethan, Ean, Kennedy, Isaac, Jacob and Copeland; one great-grandson, Javion; one sister, Brenda Laster of Hartford; three brothers, Donnie (Pam) Laster of Michigan, Larry (Lorelie) Laster of Michigan and James (Teresa) Laster of Michigan; two special caregivers, Don Hines and Pegi Creasey; a special little buddy, Aiden McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, and a graveside service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
