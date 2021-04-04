FORDSVILLE — Bobby E. Newton, 76, of Fordsville, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born in Daviess County on Feb. 15, 1945, to the late Eugene and Lillian Crowe Newton. Bobby was an audio engineer and musician and loved Kentucky Wildcats and old Westerns.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lillian Newton; and his brother, Jerry Lynn Newton.
Bobby leaves behind his daughter, Tresa Smith Hamilton; grandchildren Christopher Smith, Zachary Gish, Shyanne and Sierra Hamilton; great-grandchildren Cayden and Colton Smith; sisters Barbara Miller, Judy Quinn and Lydia Newton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Special thanks to Bobby’s close friends, Markka and Rick Green.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
