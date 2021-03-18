ISLAND — Bobby Eastwood, 87, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Robert Benjamin Eastwood Jr. was born Feb. 21, 1934, in McLean County to the late Robert Benjamin Eastwood Sr. and Wilda Penrod Adcox, as married to the former Reba Bell Drake June 3, 1977, and was better known as Bobby to both his family and friends. Bobby retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service, was a Vietnam veteran and later retired as a carpenter. He was a member of the Island Baptist Church, enjoyed going out West, traveling through the mountains and spending time on the Green River in his boat.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Reba Eastwood; a son, Thomas Eastwood of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a daughter, Pamela Seidl (Michael) of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Robert Eastwood (Elisa), Sara Marshall (Eric) and Melanie Seidl; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Tommy Calvert (Janet) of Island; and two sisters, Shirley Moore and Vicky Parham (Jim), both of Island.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Friends may visit with Bobby’s family from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Bobby’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Bobby’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Bobby Eastwood family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Church, P.O. Box 279, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
