Bobby Gene Field, 90, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1932 in Owensboro to the late Claude and Clarice Porter Field. Bobby retired after 28 years from Western Kentucky Gas Company and was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgie Field; and sons, Bobby John Field and James Scott Hagan.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Veach (Marty) and Abby Sutton (Tim); four grandchildren, Janna Burton (BJ), Rebecca Howard (Lawson), Carson Joines (Dana) and Kayla Fearon (Tyler); five great-grandchildren, Marti Lee Carmon, Easton Burton, Robbie Howard, Hunter Howard, and Melanie McKinney; and a daughter-in-law, LaNeesa Landolt (Derek).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Crosspointe Baptist Church, Missions Fund, P.O. Box 21705, Owensboro, KY 42304.
