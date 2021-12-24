Bobby Frakes, 57, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Heartford House. Bobby worked as a diesel mechanic at Bosecker Trucking and was a member of Glenville Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Frakes; a son, Robert Frakes Jr.; daughters Jessica Smith, Britney Johnson, Tiffany Frakes and Haley Frakes; brothers Lloyd Havener, Ronnie Nelson, David Jones and Gary Jones; and sisters Ann Roberts, Connie Geary and Bonnie Roberts.
Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenville Baptist Church. Burial: Glenville Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: After 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Bobby Frakes Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Home, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
