Bobby G. Chancellor, 88, of Owensboro, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, Ruby, his children and grandchildren. Born Jan. 4, 1933, Bobby lived a full 88 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a devoted Christian, husband, father, coach, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Bobby enjoyed KWC and UK basketball and traveling. He and his wife faithfully followed the KWC Panthers all over the country by car, bus, air and rail. Bobby could fix just about anything and loved most of all snuggling his grandbabies.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Alva Carson and Alma Moore Chancellor; brothers Denver, Wendell, Ray, Aubrey; and sister Meta.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruby Sloan Chancellor; children Gale Johnson (Larry), Sandy Chancellor (Chris) and Brent Chancellor (Jaynee); grandchildren Todd Johnson (Sonya), Chris Johnson (Jamie), Casey Johnson (Marlee), Matthew Johnson (Tracie), Alex Chancellor (Meagan), Lindsay Eversole (John) Cameron Agee, Nolan Chancellor, Kaylin Wheeler and step-granddaughters, Summer Newsome and Kenna Newsome; great-grandchildren Jesse Johnson, Brody Johnson, Wyatt Roby, Adalynn Horton, Corbin Johnson, Ruby Jayne Johnson, Levi Johnson, Lillie Grace Johnson and John Carson Eversole; brother Max Chancellor (Ann); and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Providence United Methodist Church, where he had been a member for over 60 years. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Bryce Roberts. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented