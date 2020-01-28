Bobby G. Loughran, 89, of Greenville, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 2:35 p.m. at Heartford House Hospice in Owensboro. Mr. Loughran or Poppy, as he became affectionately known, was born in Knott County, near Sassafrass in 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer (Doc) and Nan Loughran.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sarah Wiggington Loughran of Greenville; a daughter, Elizabeth (Randy) Partin, of Prospect; a son, Rob Loughran, of Owensboro; two granddaughters, Alex and Bella Partin, of Prospect; a brother, Edward Loughran, of Red Oak; a sister, Joyce Steele, of Red Oak; and a nephew, David H. Steele, of Independence.
Mr. Loughran loved education, learning and teaching. This love was nurtured first at Carr Creek High School in Hindman. He then went on to study at Alice Lloyd College before finally graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1954. His working career began at Carr Creek High School where he taught math and science. Bobby joined the KY Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources in 1957, and he retired in 1988. In the course of his time, he took numerous children to Camp Currie where he was the hunter safety instructor.
Bobby was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville where he was in the Gardner Sunday School class. In his spare time, Bobby could be found outside. He loved to rabbit hunt with his faithful companion, beagles. He raised and trained several beagles over the years. An avid fisherman and gardener, if it was outdoors, he could be found there. Finally, a little-known fact about Mr. Loughran…he served as “special assistant coach” to both the UK Wildcat football and basketball teams for several years from the comfort of his recliner.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. John Galyen with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Gary’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
Commented