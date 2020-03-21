Bobby Gene Elliott, 74, of Owensboro, passed away March 18, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab. He was born March 15, 1946, in Breckinridge County to the late Leonard Sr. and Norma Elliott. Bobby retired from the U.S. Army, where he served as a paratrooper with the 173rd and was wounded in action during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Rice Ellio Jr.
Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Elliott Hamilton; three grandchildren, Austin Hamilton, Alexis Hamilton and Billy Cotton; a great-grandchild, Adley Howard; and one brother, James Darrell Elliott.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with military honors.
Bobby’s funeral service will be available for viewing at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
