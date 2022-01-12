Bobby Gene Murphy, 81, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Bobby was the Postmaster, for 28 years, of the Dundee United States Post Office. He also served as secretary and standing of the Rough River Water System. They were instrumental in running water lines in the Dundee area.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Hoover and a son-in-law, Bill Vance.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janie Turner Murphy; daughters, Shelley Linam (John), and Lisa Vance; grandchildren, Jonathan Vance, Adam Vance, Jackson Biggers, and Lauryn Biggers, six great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may celebrate his life between 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Dundee Community Center (the former Bank of Dundee Office).
In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have
been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
