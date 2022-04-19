HARTFORD — Bobby Gene Pinkston, 90, of Hartford, went home to be with Jesus Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born June 15, 1931, in Daviess County, to the late Hugh and Oleighla Alford Pinkston. Bobby was a member of Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and he enjoyed farming, gardening, Hereford cows, raising draft horses, and, in his later years, watching marathons of old westerns. He was a former superintendent at Green Coal Company, Brown Badgett Coal Company, and Weebro Horton Mines. He was beloved by everyone who ever met him, a fantastic father, a great husband, a loving papaw, and a best friend to all walks of life. No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a story of something funny, family, or life inspiring that Bobby and Sallye did while you were with them.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Sallye M. Pinkston; two sons, Michael Gene Pinkston and Timothy J. Pinkston; and one son-in-law, Gary Lowe Allen.
He leaves wonderful memories and beautiful examples in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and his wonderful sense of joy and laughter. He leaves behind to cherish these memories, his children, Terry Gene (Marie) Pinkston of Nashville, Tennessee, Evelyn Marie (Johnny) Vickers of Sacramento, Gwen Allen of Beda, and Bobbie Gale (Norman) Woosley of Calhoun, and one sister, Lila Ann Allen of Evansville, Indiana. Bobby was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Larry Spears and Mike Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun. Friends may visit with Bobby’s family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
