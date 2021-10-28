Bobby Gene Seaton, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. The Daviess County native was born March 10, 1962 to the late Wavy and Dorothy Seaton. Bobby was an excellent auto mechanic and worked in that field all his life, first for West Side Automotive then Mike’s Automotive Repair. He had a good sense of humor, a great work ethic, and was always helping other people with their car repairs. Bobby was a caring dad to all his children and grandchildren and he loved family events. He was a member of the local VFW post due to his father being a veteran.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by his wife, Candy Thurby Seaton in 2013; brother, Phillip Seaton and sister, Lisa Seaton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Tiffany Johnson and Amber Thurby; son, Chris Thurby; 10 grandchildren, Kalie, Adrian, Yoselyn, Juanalena, Mayela, Mateo, Jaeliana, Zack, Kensli, Charlotte; brother David (Pam) Seaton and sister Katherine Harrison; half sisters, Wanda Butler and Peggy Daum; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bobby Seaton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented