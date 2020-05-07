Bobby Gene Tucker, 94, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1926, in Daviess County to the late Samuel and Virda Payne Tucker.
Bob enjoyed sharing stories about his many adventures growing up in Owensboro. He witnessed the last public execution in the U.S. as a boy in 1936. Bob served in the Army during World War II and was an expert marksman. He guarded the Panama Canal after the war for two years. Bob enjoyed traveling with friends, including trips to New York City, Canada and Cuba. He once bowled a perfect game, played league basketball and participated in competitions as an artistic roller skater in his 20s. He was a prize-winning, master woodworker and enjoyed restoring antique cars. Bob loved Owensboro barbecue and watching baseball games, boxing and cage fighting. He created Tucker TV Antenna Service and worked at WR Grace company for 31 years as the traffic coordinator. He attended Third Baptist Church for 50 years.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Stevens Tucker; and his eight older siblings. Bob is survived by a daughter, Cynthia J. Tucker, and her husband, Lee Nelson; a son, Keith Tucker, and his wife, Karen, all of Nashville; and two grandchildren, Eden and Simon Tucker.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Tucker’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wendell Foster at 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bob Tucker may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented