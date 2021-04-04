BEAVER DAM — Bobby Hardin, 67, died Friday, April 2, 2021, in Erin, Tennessee. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and worked in construction.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Watts; stepsons John and Doug Baker; stepdaughter Katina Baker; sisters Jennifer Anderson and Diana Cathey; and brother Randy Hardin.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Due to state restrictions, we are capable of 60% of our capacity and masks are required.
