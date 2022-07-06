Bobby J. Horn, 57, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Owensboro November 16, 1964, he was the son of the late Bobby Horn and Janice Dow.
Bobby owned Jody’s Automotive in Rockport, Indiana, and enjoyed stock car racing and building cars.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Keith Dow.
Surviving are his brother, Scott Horn; sister, LaDonna Horn; stepmother, Rose Horn; and stepbrothers, Sammy Thrasher and Russell Thrasher.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Bobby Horn, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
