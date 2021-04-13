ROCKPORT, Ind. — Bobby J. Littleton, 81, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana.
Bobby was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from AT&T where he worked as a phone technician.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert Littleton and his wife, Robin, and Brannon Littleton and his wife, Laura; his brother, Don Littleton.
Services are at a later date in Terrell, Texas.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Commented