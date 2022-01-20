Bobby J. Renfrow, 71, of Owensboro, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in his home. A native of Daviess County, he was born on January 13, 1951, to the late Ernest Renfrow and Annabelle Richeson Renfrow. Bobby worked at Medley Distillery, Baskin Robbins, and Glenmore Distilleries where he retired. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Buford. His fondest memories in life were spent watching NASCAR, going to his grandchildren’s ballgames, spending time in his man cave listening to oldies music, and watching TV. But most of all, he loved sitting around the fire pit having s’mores with the grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Paula Blanford Renfrow; his children, Chris (Tanya) Renfrow of Owensboro and Laurie (Jason) Chapman of Central City; three grandchildren, Decker Renfrow, Ava Renfrow, and Strader Chapman; one brother, Ernest Renfrow; three sisters, Linda Renfrow, Shirley (Starling) Lambert, and Sue (Ralph) McCoy; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Masks are required during visitation. Private family burial will be at a later date at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Spina Bifida Association of KY, 982 Eastern Parkway, Ste. 18, Louisville, KY 40217-1575.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
