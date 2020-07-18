Bobby Jean Mogan Wilcher, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Derby, Indiana, on Feb. 12, 1929, to the late James Mogan and Frances Robbins Hall. Bobby was a retired Records Clerk for the Daviess County PVA Office. She proudly volunteered with the RiverPark Center and Golden Partners.
Along with her parents, Bobby is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wilcher; and her sister, Doris Nicholson.
Bobby is survived by her children, Gordon (Elli York) Wilcher and Barbara (David) Galloway; three grandchildren, Linsey (Zollen) Galloway Banks, Andrew Galloway and Stewart Stephens; two great-grandchildren, Anna and Vivian Banks; and sister-in-law, Anne Wilcher. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends that became family.
Receiving of friends will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will take place in Derby Cemetery in Derby, Indiana. All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Wilcher in person at the receiving of friends are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or Puzzle Pieces, 1512 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or Puzzle Pieces, 1512 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
