POWDERLY — Bobby Jefferson Jones, Sr., 78, of Powderly, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a railroad track maintenance worker for ICG, L&N.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Jarvis Jones; children, Lauria (Duane) Zackery, Bobbie Jennifer (Brian) Myers, and Bobby (Jessica) Jones, Jr.; and sisters, Rita (Scott) Brown and Judy (Freddie) Crick.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented