HANSON — Bobby Jo Phillips, 41, of Hanson, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Bobby Jo Phillips was born June 10, 1980, in Owensboro. Bobby Jo was a loving stay-at-home dad and loved repairing anything.
Bobby Jo was preceded in death by a son, Orlando LaVon Phillips.
Survivors include his fiancée, Janna Marie Ashby; a son, Jasper Phillips at home; his mother, Jamie Mingle (Lloyd) of Central City; his father, Ron Phillips (Mindy) of Calhoun; his grandparents, Diana Aders (Jerry) of Greenville, Don Phillips (Jonnie) of Calhoun and Mary Elizabeth “Patty” Phillips of Henderson; and two sisters, Shelby Freels (Blake) of Sacramento and Jessica Davis of Calhoun.
Services will be at a
later date.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bobby Jo’s family.
The Bobby Jo Phillips family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bobby Jo Phillips Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
