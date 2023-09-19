ADAMS, TENNESSEE — Bobby Joe Gish, 84, of Adams, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, surrounded by his family. Bobby was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Bremen to Goldie and Carl Gish. He was a carpenter and general contractor by trade and worked in construction for more than 60 years. He worked hard his whole life and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. Bobby never met a stranger and he prided himself as being a friend to all. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was strong, the patriarch of our family, and built and molded our lives with his two hands.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Linda Gish, and his sisters, Karen Gish and Wanda Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, JoLynn (Ray) LaCroix; sons, Lawrence (Pamela) Gish and Jason Gish; granddaughters, Tasha (Wesley) Bedwell, Ashley Levy, Genette (Ryan) Dugger, and Stephanie Beard; great-grandchildren, Lukas, Maddox, Max, Avery, Leon, and Anna; siblings, Betty Ward, Donald Gish, Carl Gish, Jr., Janie Baize, Darrell Gish, and Rita Tooley; many nieces and nephews; and good friend and caregiver, Sherry Wiles.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Gish, Jason Gish, Ray LaCroix, Wesley Bedwell, Ryan Dugger, and Tim Alexander. Honorary pallbearers are Maddox Bedwell and Max Dugger.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Dale Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Shaver’s Cemetery in Lynn City. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tucker Funeral Memorial Chapel, 520 Main St., Sacramento, KY 42372.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
