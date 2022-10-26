BELTON — Bobby Joe Goff, 83, of Belton, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9:42 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mr. Goff was born March 8, 1939, in Ohio County. He was a coal miner for 34 years and a member of Browder General Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maretta Goff; three sisters, Christine Scott, Wilda Simpson, and Betty Geary; four brothers, Robert Lawson “R.L.” Goff, William Pat Goff, Roger Wayne Goff, and James H. Goff; and infant brother, Gorgie Goff.
He is survived by his children, Danny Joe (Beverly) Goff, Teddy (Vickie) Goff, David (Tammy) Goff, and Lee (Keesha) Goff; grandchildren, Eugene and Jayla Beadnell, Michael and Farrah Burden, Colby Goff, Dustin and Shelly Basham, Jarrod and Fallon Richards, Magnum and Stacie Goff, Tristan and Sarah Goff, Bronson Goff, Dylan Goff, Keaton Goff, Drayden Goff, Makayla Sampson, and Kendell Sampson; great-grandchildren, Dawson Beadnell, Shane Burden, Abigail Burden, Jacob Richards, Kathem Richards, Reecelyn Goff, Callum Goff, and Maddox Goff; and great-great-grandchild, Presleigh Mae Richards.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Tom Carroll officiating. Burial in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented