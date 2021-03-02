Bobby Joe Mayes, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. He was born Nov. 17, 1944, in Central City, to the late Virgil and Dorothy Miller Mayes. Bobby graduated from Daviess County High School and spent many years following that in the sales business. He enjoyed his career in sales and getting to know many people, it had been said that Bobby never met a stranger, and he ended up retiring from Prudential Insurance Company.
After his retirement from sales, he worked doing several different jobs including taxes, bookkeeping, servicing vending machines, he was always known to be a person who was always there to help another out no matter the job. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, taking care of his flowers and landscape, and watching UK basketball. Bobby always had a smile on his face and was a true family man. One of his favorite things to do was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Virgil, Roy, and Larry Mayes.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris Jennings Mayes; a son, Byron (Melanie) Mayes; grandchildren, Colby (Madison Page) Mayes, Carter (Jourdan Ballard) Mayes, and Caleb Mayes; a sister, Terri Durbin; an aunt, Ella Mae Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Bobby Mayes, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First General Baptist Church 620 Maple Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bobby Mayes may be left at www.glenncares.com.
