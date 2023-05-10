GREENVILLE — Bobby Joe “Bud” Miller, 81, of Greenville, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at his residence. He was a member of Carter Creek Baptist Church, was a Shriner, and worked for TVA as a pipe fitter.
Survivors: son, Jeffery (Patsy) Miller; daughter, Teresa Lynn Anderson; and special friend, Janice Grace.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Carter Creek Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Church Cemetery, with a Masonic service. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented