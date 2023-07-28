BREMEN — Bobby Joe Newton Higgins, 58, of Bremen, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 4:46 p.m. at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was a boilermaker with Local Union 40, and a member of Gillian Ridge Church.
Survivors: wife, Rita Breeden Higgins; stepchildren, Eric (Lana) Fisher and Nicole Gamble; and sister, Tammy (Mark) Wilkins.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., with boilermaker rites at 6 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented