CENTRAL CITY — Bobby Joe Sallee, 88, of Central City, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at 1:43 a.m. at his residence. He worked in shovel operations as a coal miner for the River Queen Peabody Coal Mine.
Survivors: daughters, Josie Welborn, Jennie Carter, and Jody
(David) Shelton.
Service: Noon Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
