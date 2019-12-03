CALHOUN -- Bobby Joe Shanks, 84, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Bobby Joe Shanks was born April 15, 1935, in McLean County to the late Rufus and Estill Miller Shanks and was married to the former Joann Gloria Glunz. He retired as a coal miner after 20 years of service and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. Bob was known for his entrepreneurial ways with multiple business endeavors including the former Green River Florist in Calhoun, the Lighthouse Restaurant in Calhoun, and the always wheeling and dealing of campers, boats, tractors and vehicles. He loved spending time with his family, boating, fishing and camping. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joann G. Shanks; by a daughter, Cindy Shanks West; and by a sister, Helen Hicklin.
Survivors include a son, Robert "Bobby" Shanks (Andrea Riggs), of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Justin West (Magan) and Travis West, both of Louisville, Allison Choate (Jared), of Princeton, Kelsie Thomas (Trevor), of Island, and Candace Shanks (Steven Humphrey), of Livermore; five great-grandchildren; a special friend, Betty Young, of Calhoun; a brother, David Shanks (Mary), of Madisonville; two sisters, Shirley Reynolds, of Sacramento and Anna Jean Todd, of Hopkins County; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Brier Creek Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Friends may visit with Bob's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Bobby Joe Shanks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
