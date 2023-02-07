LIVERMORE — Bobby Joe Tichenor, 78, of Livermore, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Livermore. He retired from the McLean County Road Department.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Tichenor; brothers, Frank Tichenor (Faye) and Jerry Tichenor (Patty); and sister, Nancy Slinker (Ricky).
There will be no public visitation or service.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bobby Joe’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Bobby Joe at musterfuneralhomes.com.
