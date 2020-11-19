CENTRAL CITY — Bobby Joe Withrow, 86, of Central City, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his daughter’s residence. He worked in insurance sales and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Withrow; and daughter Kelly Maeser.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.
