Bobby Joe Young, 81, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. He was born in McLean County on Aug. 23, 1938, to the late Joseph Young and Birdie Hagan Young. Bobby Joe was retired from Brewco Motorsports and Estes Farms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley Tipmore Young; their children, Keith (Alison) Young, Rob (Kathy) Young, Donna (Coleman) Cooper, Marty Joe (Sue) Young; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Billy Young (Maxine), Jimmy Young (Ruth) and Donnie Young (Linda); and nieces and nephews.
Services will be 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The family request that donations be made in Bob Young's name to Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
