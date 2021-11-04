HARDINSBURG — Bobby Joseph Brown, 81, of Axtel, passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. He was born June 5, 1940, the son of the late Ova and Bessie Hinton Brown. Bobby Joe was a lifelong farmer and conservationist, who made it his passion to work the land and tend the farm he was born and raised on, which was established in 1919.
He was a devout Catholic, having attended 12 years of Catholic school, and was a 1958 graduate of St. Romuald High School. He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel. Bobby Joe was a wonderful man and devoted husband and father. He adored his animals and being outside. Farming was his life’s work. He raised tobacco for 60 years in a row and purchased his first tractor at age 16. He was a master carpenter, builder, mechanic and made the best cornbread on earth. He enjoyed talking about the weather, farming and farm machinery, especially International Harvester and Farmall. He was a fan of drag racing and loved to discuss aviation and fighter jets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Martha Ann Owen Brown; two brothers, Maurice and Franklin Brown; and two sisters, Kathleen O’Donoghue and Anna Leigh Henning.
He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Brown of Owensboro; two sons, Robert Joseph “Robby” Brown (Joyce Church) and David Franklin Brown of Axtel; as well as five grandsons, Trenton Brown, Jackson Maglinger, Taylor Brown, Ronin Goodman and Leo Henning. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and their families.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
