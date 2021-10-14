LEWISPORT — Bobby Keith Powers, 62, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Aug. 8, 1959, to the late JW and Nancy Storm Powers. Bobby was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and a truck driver. Bobby was most proud of his 25 years of sobriety.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant.
Survivors include his wife, Dena Powers; children Angel, JoeLee and Brayden; siblings Duck Powers, Wayne (Charlene) Powers, Brenda (Eddy) Hinton, June (Doug) Mingus and Sharon (WP) Dennis; nieces and nephews, Kevin Powers, Kelly Powers, David Dennis, Adam Dennis, Amy Gunter, Teresa McCarty, Mendi Wathen and Melanie Critchelow; aunt Barbara Staub; uncles Keith Storm, Bill (Shirley) Powers and Charles Ray Powers; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be noon Friday at Blackford Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs.
Share your memories and condolences with Bobby’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
