Bobby Lee Luck, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born in McLean County on May 16, 1944, to the late Jesse D and Ida Frances Luck.
He served as a respiratory therapist for Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and retired from Owensboro Mercy Hospital. He had a love for English horses, dogs and raising canaries. He also enjoyed his hobby of collecting antiques and visiting yard sales.
Bobby is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 52 years, Mary Janice Luck; his four children, Gregory Luck of Owensboro, Lucille (Barry) Carrico of Philpot, Stephen (Michele) Luck of Frankfort and Jeffrey (Krisie) Luck of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no service or visitation, per his own wishes. There will be a private memorial for family members at a later date.
