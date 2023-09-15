BEAVER DAM — Bobby Lee Voyles, 57, of Beaver Dam, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Bobby was born in Hartford to the late Orvil Lee and Delores Sandefur Voyles. Bobby retired from the USDA Food Service Inspection Service and was a member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathy Shephard Voyles; son, Bobby Lee Voyles, II of Beaver Dam; two daughters, Cassandra Grace Voyles and Kaitlyn Gwyn Voyles, both of Beaver Dam; two brothers, Tom (Ronda) Voyles of Hartford and David (Jenny) Voyles of Beaver Dam; sister, Natalie Voyles of Bowling Green; half brother, Virgil Voyles of Hartford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James E. and Patricia Shephard of Beaver Dam; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
