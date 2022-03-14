Bobby Lee, 79, of Utica, passed away at his home on Friday, March 11, 2022 with his family by his side. Robert E. Lee was born on September 2, 1942 in Caneyville to the late Stanley Lee and Flora Swift Lee. Bobby loved the early years farming with Mercer Farms and restoring farm equipment, which was his passion, and later led to Lee’s Agricultural Refinishing. He was a Christian and was strong in his faith. Bobby enjoyed UK Basketball, playing in his garden, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Patsy Aldridge Lee, on April 10, 2016; and three brothers, Lowell Lee, Tommy Lee, and Foster Lee.
Survivors include two sons, Robbie (Melinda) Lee and Roger (Cindy) Lee; four grandchildren, Chris Lee, Madison (Jace) Caldwell, Blake Lee and Jake (Londyn) Kasinger; two great-grandchildren, Norah Kasinger, Graham Kasinger, and a great-granddaughter on the way; sisters, Betty Lee Crabtree and Diane Pendley; sisters-in-law, Pam Lee, Joyce Lee and Bopey Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice Of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented