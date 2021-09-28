BEAVER DAM — Bobby Likens, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Labren, Jr. “Pee Wee” and Stella Allen Likens. He was born Oct. 19, 1945 in Beaver Dam.
Bobby was a devoted family man and businessman, owning and operating Likens Plumbing for 35 years. He adored his 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bobby attended Beaver Dam Baptist Church and was a 50 year member of Beaver Dam Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Cardwell Likens; sons, Kevin Likens (Kim), of Beaver Dam, Cory Likens, of Lavergne, Tennessee and Craig Likens (Gretchen), of Olaton; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Lanny Likens (Brenda) and Michael Likens (Wanda).
Family graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
