Bremen — Bobby Neal Smith Sr., 81, of Bremen died on Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. at his residence. He was born on Dec. 31, 1940 in Muhlenberg County. He was retired sewing machine mechanic for Carhartt. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosa Smith and his brothers, Gene Smith, Tommy Smith and Charles Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Zackery Smith; children, Donna Davis, Bobby Smith Jr., and David (Chastity) Smith; grandchildren, Jarrod Whirley, Ashlie Davis-Gibson, Carleigh Smith and Graysen Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Cody Crowell officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
