BREMEN — Bobby Neal Smith Sr., 81, of Bremen, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. at his residence. He was a retired sewing machine mechanic for Carhartt and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife,
Beatrice Zackery Smith, and children, Donna Davis, Bobby Smith Jr., and David (Chastity) Smith.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences
may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented