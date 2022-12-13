BREMEN — Bobby Neal Smith Sr., 81, of Bremen, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. at his residence. He was a retired sewing machine mechanic for Carhartt and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors: wife,

Beatrice Zackery Smith, and children, Donna Davis, Bobby Smith Jr., and David (Chastity) Smith.

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

