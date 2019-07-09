CALHOUN -- Bobby R. Morris, 88, of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab. Center in Madisonville. Bobby Randall Morris was born March 10, 1931, in Poverty, a small community in McLean County, to the late John A. and Hattie Marie Jennings Morris and was married to the former Marion Joyce Gray on Dec. 26, 1953. He retired as a mechanic from Peabody Coal Mines and was a member of Beech Grove Christian Church. He was an Air Force veteran. Bobby was also a member of The American Legion Post 64 in Calhoun and enjoyed operating ham radios and U.K. Basketball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Morris, who died Aug. 5, 2016; two brothers, Cecil Morris and Harold Morris; and a sister, Jean Cannon.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Morris (Cathy) of Owensboro, and Terry Morris (Debbie) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Mandy Ward (Nathan), Emily Paris (Adam), John Michael Morris (Lindsey), Josh Morris; eight great-grandchildren, Kamden Level, Kaleb Level, Kenadi Level, Evan Ward, Sydney Ward, Hayden Morris, Quintin Morris, Chandler Paris; a brother, Johnny Morris (Janice) of Calhoun; a sister, Helen King (Edward) of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Bobby's family from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster's in Calhoun.
The Bobby Morris family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Bobby at musterfuneralhomes.com.
