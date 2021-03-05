Bobby Ray Barnett, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 22, 1935, to the late Samuel and May Bell Barnett.
Bobby was a skilled carpenter, farmer and a member of the USMC Reserves. He was a wise man with a lot of life experience. He was kind, loving and always found joy in making others smile. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends, playing Rook and pickin’ on his guitar.
Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Glendean Chapman Barnett; daughter, Shelia Simpson; granddaughter, Gena Thurman; brothers, Pete Barnett, Albert Clay Barnett and Coy Barnett; sisters, Susie Allen, Barbara Jean Heflin and Dorothy Ralph.
Bobby is survived by his children, Trina Goodman (Clarence “Buck” Brooks) and Kenny Lee Barnett of Arizona; grandchildren, Stacy Simpson, Angie Padgett, Kendra Rudge, Tabitha Geary, Amelia Browning and Laurie Goodman; brothers, Wayne (Helen) Barnett and Roy ( Shirley) Barnett; sisters, Ernestine (Jim) Adams, Connie (Floyd) Cockrell and his twin sister Alma Faye Kessinger; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a passel of treasured nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
