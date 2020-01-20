BREMEN — Bobby Ray Gish, 82, of Bremen, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at his home. Mr. Gish was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. He worked at Kentucky Utilities on the labor crew, and was a member of Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Eva Gish; son Morris Dwyer; and brothers J.A. Gish and Gorman Gish.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Ann Barber Gish; children Vickie Gish Miller, Kimberly Gish Dennison, Elizabeth Gish (Mike) Wagner, Michelle Dwyer (David) Snider and Keith (Elizabeth) Dwyer; grandchildren Chasity, Stephine (Kevin), Justin (Holli), Darrian, Kelly (Nathan), Jessica (Danny), Jordan (Tori), Nikki (Kyle), Jennifer (Fernando), Destinee, Allison and Michael; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister Wanda (Hubert) Revelett.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Joey Todd officiating, assisted by Bro. Keith Howard. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.
