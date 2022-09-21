HARTFORD — Bobby Ray Greer, 93, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home. He was a member of the UMWA and a bathhouse attendant at Peabody Coal, mine 10 in Taylorville, Illinois.
Survivors: sons, Steve (Milinda) Greer, Mark (Theresa) Greer, and Tony (Betty) Greer; brother, Tommy Greer; and sister, Carol Sue Cantrel.
The family will have a funeral service at Pound, Virginia at a later date. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
