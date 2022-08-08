Nicholasville — Bobby Joe Terry, age 76, husband of Teresa Fowler Terry, passed away on August 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 24, 1946, in Oceana, West Virginia to the late Walter and Edna Earle Burke Terry. Bobby started his working career at Van-Slyke Volkswagen in Owensboro, KY, and was a long-time manager of Conrad Chevrolet in Lexington, KY. Besides his wife, Bobby is survived by two sons Christopher and Jacob “Jake” Terry, one daughter Stephanie Terry, two grandchildren Jayden and Myah Terry, two sisters Sharon (Darrell) Connor, and Donna Stroble, and his first wife Cynthia Terry, and a special niece Lisa Terry whose life-saving gift of a kidney gave Bobby four more years with his loving family. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Danny and Charles “Butch” Terry. Memorial services will be conducted at 5 p.m. August 9, 2022, at Betts & West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, Kentucky with Pastor Marsha Moors-Charles officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com