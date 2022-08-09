NICHOLASVILLE — Bobby Joe Terry, 76, husband of Teresa Fowler Terry, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 24, 1946, in Oceana, West Virginia to the late Walter and Edna Earle Burke Terry. Bobby started his working career at Van-Slyke Volkswagen in Owensboro and was a long-time manager of Conrad Chevrolet in Lexington.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Charles “Butch” Terry.
Besides his wife, Bobby is survived by two sons, Christopher and Jacob “Jake” Terry; one daughter, Stephanie Terry; two grandchildren, Jayden and Myah Terry; two sisters, Sharon (Darrell) Connor and Donna Stroble; his first wife, Cynthia Terry; and a special niece, Lisa Terry, whose life-saving gift of a kidney gave Bobby four more years with his loving family.
The memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Betts & West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, with Pastor Marsha Moors-Charles officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
